He said such assertions cannot be true and government is yet to take a definite decision on when to to officially open schools.

Speaking on TV3, Dr. Prempeh, who is popularly known as Napo, said the behavior of the virus will determine when schools will open.

So depending on the science and data, we will reopen schools. We reopened schools for final years as they maintain social distancing,” he said.

He observed when schools reopened for final students to write their examinations, the government suffered flak from people.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Education Minister

However these same people, he said, are now calling for all schools to reopen.

“Had it not been that the government was sound of what it was doing they would have given up. All these people saying we should open schools, those people will not be going to be there if we open and an incident happens,” he said.