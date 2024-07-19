Pro-NDC radio hosts in Accra cited for language indecency in MFWA June report

These findings were contained in the June 2024 edition of the Media Foundation for West Africa’s (MFWA) language monitoring report released on July 17, 2024.

The report is the first in a series released by the MFWA ahead of the 2024 general elections in Ghana.

The MFWA’s language monitoring exercise leverages a validated monitoring instrument to track language used by politicians, politically affiliated persons, commentators, and show hosts on selected radio programmes to flag abusive expressions.

The exercise aims to discourage the use of intemperate language, hate speech, and other forms of abusive language that foment divisiveness and polarisation, and to promote fact-based, sanitised political discourses ahead of the December elections.

The monitoring exercise was conducted from June 1 to June 30, 2024, across nine radio stations.

The stations were selected based on findings from previous reports, perceived allegiance to or ownership by politicians or politically exposed persons, and geographical spread. The exercise uncovered 46 incidents of indecent expressions.

Accra FM (22) and Power FM (11) recorded 33 out of the 46 indecent expressions, representing over 70%.

These infractions were predominantly insulting and offensive during discussions on elections, security, corruption, and development projects.

The findings raise concerns about the role of show hosts, who are expected to moderate discussions and maintain decorum.

The significant involvement of hosts like Kwabena Bobie Ansah and Mugabe Maase in making indecent expressions undermines this role and contributes to a toxic media environment.

In previous radio monitoring reports published by the MFWA in 2012, 2016, and 2020, Mugabe Maase and Listowel Nana Kusi Poku have consistently been cited for the use of indecent expressions.

Findings from the MFWA June 2024 monitoring report also underscore the amplification of these violations through social media platforms, particularly Facebook and YouTube.

Almost all (43 out of 46) of the indecent violations recorded on radio were also streamed live on social media. The show hosts frequently referred listeners to the radio station's social media handles.

All 43 violations streamed live were on Facebook, and 25 of these violations were also streamed simultaneously on YouTube.

This is particularly troubling because social media platforms not only offer wider coverage for spreading indecent language but also preserve these inciteful comments, perpetuating their existence and potential negative influence on the nation's peace ahead of the general elections in December 2024.

In the light of these findings, the MFWA makes the following recommendations:

1. Radio stations, particularly presenters and moderators, should abide by professional standards refrain from indecent expressions and ensure that their guests adhere to respectful, fact-based conversations.

2. Program moderators should establish and enforce clear ground rules on expression to maintain decorum on their shows.

3. The National Media Commission (NMC), the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) need to enhance regulatory and self-regulatory mechanisms to improve media professionalism.