Mahama Ayariga and 6 others freed over ambulance procurement breaches

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

An Accra High Court has acquitted and discharged the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga, who was standing trial over alleged procurement breaches in an ambulance purchase.

Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga
Ayariga was standing trial together with six others who were charged by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) for contravening the Procurement Act.

The accused were acquitted and discharged on Friday, May 7, 2021, by the High Court, presided over by Justice Afia Serwah Asare–Botwe, after it upheld a submission of no case filed by the defence lawyers.

The NDC MP and six others, including the current Municipal Chief Executive for Bawku, Hajia Ninchema, were in court for allegedly engaging in procurement breaches.

They were facing seven counts of conspiracy, abetment, contravention of the procedure for request for quotation, using public office for-profit, and transfer of foreign exchange from Ghana through an unauthorised dealer.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

