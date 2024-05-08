Produce the missing GH¢110K from your coffers within 2-weeks – PAC orders AMA

The Auditor General’s report revealed that six revenue collectors of the AMA failed to lodge an amount of GH¢151,000 into the assembly’s account.

Officials from the AMA, in response, say part of the funds has been retrieved, with an amount of GH¢110,000 still missing.

The chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi said the negligence of the internal auditor is to blame for the situation hence the need to provide a receipt of the money in two weeks or will be made to refund the money.

“Don’t think that this committee doesn’t know anything. You are not doing your work as an auditor. You are not! I don’t believe that an officer is not well, and for that matter, the file cannot be retrieved.