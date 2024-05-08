ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Produce the missing GH¢110K from your coffers within 2-weeks – PAC orders AMA

Evans Annang

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has issued an ultimatum to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to refund an amount one hundred and ten thousand Ghana cedis that has gone missing from its accounts.

James Klutse Avedzi, PAC Chairman
James Klutse Avedzi, PAC Chairman

The Committee chided the internal auditor for the AMA, Ridwan Kokroko for failing to do his work diligently.

Recommended articles

The Auditor General’s report revealed that six revenue collectors of the AMA failed to lodge an amount of GH¢151,000 into the assembly’s account.

Officials from the AMA, in response, say part of the funds has been retrieved, with an amount of GH¢110,000 still missing.

The chairman of the committee, James Klutse Avedzi said the negligence of the internal auditor is to blame for the situation hence the need to provide a receipt of the money in two weeks or will be made to refund the money.

ADVERTISEMENT
James Klutse Avedzi
James Klutse Avedzi Pulse Ghana

“Don’t think that this committee doesn’t know anything. You are not doing your work as an auditor. You are not! I don’t believe that an officer is not well, and for that matter, the file cannot be retrieved.

“We are giving you two weeks to go and locate the file and show it to the auditors to ensure that lodgement had been made for these GH¢110,000 and if you fail, we will make you pay the money.”

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WAEC, Ghana Schools

WAEC responds to private schools’ threat to boycott BECE, WASSCE over fees

Godsway Lawson Daniels, the Divisional Chairman of the Public Services Workers Union (PSWU)

EPA chairman urges Ghanaian workers to unite for national development

EPA staff oppose Oppong Nkrumah's bid to oust Executive Director from official bungalow

EPA staff oppose Oppong Nkrumah's bid to oust Executive Director from official bungalow

National-Health-Insurance-Authority

Government disburses GH¢170 million for mixed tiers healthcare providers