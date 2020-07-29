Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang visited Komenda in the Central region Tuesday to introduce herself to her hometown folks and court their support.

The former Education Minister was outdoored as John Mahama’s running mate on Monday, July 27, 2020 at a ceremony in Accra.

She was greeted by hundreds of residents as she rode through the streets of Komenda, before addressing the crowd at the Komenda lorry park.

READ ALSO: Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang rescues woman as husband vanishes after she gives birth to quadruplets

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang with the Chief of Komenda (Credit: Myjoyonline)

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang also visited the Omanhene of the Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II, to ask for his blessings.

According to her, the purpose of the visit was just to introduce herself to the Chief and people of Komenda.

“Under the normal circumstances, I was supposed to visit my father to seek his thoughts when the invitation was extended to me,” she said, as quoted by Joy News.

“However, the urgent nature of the invitation made it impossible. All the same, I reached out to my Father on phone for his blessings.”

The NDC running mate has begun courting support at the grassroots (Credit: Myjoyonline)

On his part, the Paramount Chief of the Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II, said: “I discovered your relationship with us and your works, even in Komenda here.

“I thus got my palace to even hand over the royal staff to you. That staff is the staff of the royal stool. You made it easier for us because you never abandoned us.”

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang is the first female to be nominated as running mate for a major political party in Ghana.