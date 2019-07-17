He takes over from Prof. Edward Kwasi Quashigah.

He was educated at the University of Ghana, the Ghana School of Law and Harvard Law School.

He is also an Associate Professor of Law at the University of Ghana School of Law and has taught in many universities all over the world, including at Harvard University, Ku Leuven University in Belgium, Université Sciences Po in France, and Monash University in Australia.

Prof. Atuguba has researched and published extensively, mostly in relation to the intersection of law, human rights, policy, governance, the politics and economics of development, institutions and institutional change.

He has also presented over 200 papers on these subjects at national and international conferences in all continents of the world, including expert papers to the leadership of Parliaments and to Parliamentary Committees in several Africa countries, and facilitated dozens of training workshops.

Prof Atuguba is a 1997 graduate of the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana. He recently earned an Executive Master’s degree in Business Administration from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In 2015, he resigned as the Executive Secretary to President John Mahama.

Prior to his appointment as the Executive Secretary to the President, Dr Atuguba was for over 15 years engaged in the fields of constitutional governance and the consolidation of democratic gains; law and policy advocacy; public policy reform; natural resource governance; justice sector reform and rights-based approaches to development.

As the co-founder and former Executive Director of the non-profit Legal Resources Centre and later Founder and Team Leader of a Policy Consultancy Firm – Law and Development Associates, he has consulted for various governments and international organizations.

These include the Governments of Ghana and Liberia; the UN-OHCHR, UNDP, UNODC, the World Bank, the EU, ECOWAS, DFID, USAID, GTZ (GIS), DANIDA, ILO, IOM, FES, British Council, IIED, CHRI, OSIWA, IBIS, Action Aid International, Plan International and Oxfam.

He is a member of the Ghana Bar Association and has argued several precedent-setting cases in the Supreme Court of Ghana.

He is also a member of the African Studies Association, the Ghana Society for Development Dialogue and a Senior Fellow of the International Institute for Advanced Studies (IIAS).