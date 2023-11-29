Prophet Eric Boahen donates to Korle-Bu Maternity Ward

The items included toiletries, assorted drinks, formulas for babies, equipment for measuring blood pressure, and maternity products.

These are to cater for the needs of patients, while the cash amount will help settle the bills of the mothers.

He expressed the hope that the items and money donated would relieve the beneficiaries of their burdens, adding that he is aimed at improving the living conditions of the people and touching the hearts of the needy.

ADVERTISEMENT