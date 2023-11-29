The man of God celebrated his birthday with the presentation of items and a cash amount of GH¢30,000 to the maternity ward on Tuesday, November 28, 2023.
Prophet Eric Boahen donates to Korle-Bu Maternity Ward
The founder and leader of the Creator's House Chapel has put smiles on the face of the new mothers at the maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The items included toiletries, assorted drinks, formulas for babies, equipment for measuring blood pressure, and maternity products.
These are to cater for the needs of patients, while the cash amount will help settle the bills of the mothers.
He expressed the hope that the items and money donated would relieve the beneficiaries of their burdens, adding that he is aimed at improving the living conditions of the people and touching the hearts of the needy.
A midwife who received the donation thanked the man of God for the gesture and asked for God’s blessings upon his life.
