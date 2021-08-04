Proposed deal for the purchase of aircrafts for the military bloated - Minority

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers, the price at which government plans to purchase the aircrafts are expensive.
The Minority in Parliament has raised red flags over the planned purchase of aircrafts for the military.
According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmakers, the price at which government plans to purchase the aircrafts are expensive.
This was disclosed by Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu and Minority spokesperson on Transport on Accra based Citi FM.
Mr. Agbodza said there is evidence that other countries purchased the same jets, L-39NG, at US$12 million per aircraft but the memorandum presented to Parliament pegs each aircraft at €14.7 million per aircraft excluding the cost of spare parts.
“We are buying a jet that we are told will cost just about $12 million, but one of those jets in the agreement is €14.7 million. For some of us, it doesn’t make sense because there is also a different amount of money allocated for spare parts and other things. How come other countries have placed orders for that jet at a price far less than ours? Why is ours more expensive?” he quizzed.
Mr. Agbodza said, apart from their contention about the cost of the aircraft, they believe that there are other alternatives that are far better than the choice of the government.
He indicated that the Minority fully supports calls for the Armed Forces to be retooled and be supported with logistics including jets to meet the country’s security needs, but the agreement presented before Parliament for the purchase of the aircraft does not sit well with them.
