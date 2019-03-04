The group said the President must dismiss the Committee following an exposé by investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas and his Tiger Eye Pi team.

Below is the full statement:

ASEPA CALLS ON PRESIDENT AKUFO ADDO TO DISSOLVE THE IMCIM FOLLOWING ANAS’ EXPOSE

ASEPA wishes to use this medium to call on President Akufo-Addo to as matter of urgency dissolve the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining(IMCIM) following the rot revealed by ace journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas in his latest expose’ Galamsey Fraud.

In that expose’, top members of the IMCIM like the Secretary to the Committee is captured on video taking bribe from a supposed mining company to circumvent the laid down procedures for acquiring permits to mine.

Others include security personnel attached to the taskforce was also seen taking money to provide protection for people as they mine illegally and also to facilitate the acquisition of mining concessions.

These audiovisual evidences provided by Anas by far confirm the allegations of some small scale miners who have made public accusations about how government has used the ban on small scale mining to take over their concessions and re-awarded those concessions to other individuals perceived to be close to the persons in government or those who are willing to part with huge sums of money.

If this is how the IMCIM has operated, then we believe the whole idea of setting up the Committee has failed totally and we therefore call on the President to immediately dissolve the committee.

We are also asking government to subject the Committee to a public audit by appointing a special Commission to probe the work of the IMCIM since its inception in 2017.

We also recommend that all persons found in the expose’ be handed over to the Special Prosecutor for appropriate action.

Signed:

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA