Prosecutor to amend charges against Owusu Bempah

He prayed the court for one week's adjournment to enable the Prosecution to amend the charges and the facts of the case.

This comes after lawyers for the accused persons led Gary Nimako Marfo had earlier prayed the court to adjourn the case to October 25, 2021.

The court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah said October 25 was too long for the prosecutor to amend the charges and, therefore, reached an agreement with the Prosecutor and the defendants to adjourn the case to October 5, 2021.

Bempah was earlier granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, in the sum of GH¢200,000 with two sureties.

The court had earlier remanded him together with three other accomplices and they are Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene, and Nathaniel Agyekum. Two other suspects are on the run and the Police are pursuing them.

Owusu Bempah and his accomplices were together charged with six counts.