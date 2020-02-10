Their call follows the killing of Ruth Ama Eshun, a community health nurse at Sewua Health Centre in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region.

The lifeless body of Ruth Ama Eshun was found a few meters to her home on February 3, 2020.

Reports suggest Ruth was gang-raped and murdered. But these claims have not been confirmed by the police.

A social media campaign was started seeking justice for the murdered nurse.

Investigators who visited the crime scene found a mobile phone which was suspected to belong to persons behind the suspected murder.

Ruth left behind a husband and three children.

The Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association in a statement signed by its President, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo and General Secretary, David Tenkorang-Twum, condemned the killing and appealed to the Ghana Police Service "to investigate this matter with the urgency it deserves and bring the perpetrators to book."

The GRNMA also commiserated with the "husband and children and the entire family" of the deceased nurse and further urged all members of the GRNMA to “remain calm as we liaise with our Ashanti regional executives and the security agencies to bring justice to the family."

They further called on the Health Ministry and its agencies to “ensure the security and safety of nurses and midwives working in all parts of the country, especially hard-to-reach areas.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested one person in connection with the suspected murder of Ruth.