According to a report by Atinka FM, she died at the Nyaho Clinic in Accra due to COVID-19 complications.

Her demise adds up to a number of high profile personalities who have succumbed to the deadly virus in 2021.

National Security Coordinator Joshua Kyeremeh, former Managing Director of the New Times Corporation and brother of Kwesi Pratt, Nanabanyin, MD of Best Point Savings and Loans, Philip Odei Asare, former Chief of Staff Joshua Hamidu and daughter of former CPP activist Henry Kojo Djaba, Georgette have all perished after contracting coronavirus within a month.

The Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma Aboagye has announced that the new infections is from the UK variant of the virus.

The GHS says the trend of the spread of the UK variants could overtake the traditional ones in existence in Ghanaian communities if people failed to strictly observe the preventive and safety protocols put in place by the government.

Dr Kuma Aboagye

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, the Director-General of the GHS, who announced this in Accra on Tuesday, during the COVID-19 Media Update, entreated Ghanaians to step up the wearing of facemasks and observe other safety protocols to avoid contracting the virus.

Currently, the number of people falling sick from COVID-19 infections stood at 32 percent, with 5,515 active cases as of January 30, 2021.