CODEO says such a move will repose confidence in the security services by Ghanaians.

In a statement copied to the media on Wednesday, February 3, it said the outcomes of all the electoral violence in last year's general elections should be published.

“As in the previous cases of election-related violence recorded during the voter registration exercise and in line with public accountability, CODEO calls on the Inspector-General of Police and the Ghana Police Service to inform the public about the status of investigations into all election-related violence recorded during the elections and in the post-election period', the statement said.

James Oppong Boanuh, IGP

Five people were killed in election-related violence last year.

The Ghana Police Service said it recorded over 60 incidents.

“Twenty-one of the incidents are true cases of electoral violence, six of which involve gunshots resulting in the death of five,” the Police said.