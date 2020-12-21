However, this did not stop government machinery entirely and some appointees of the Akufo-Addo led administration excelled in their roles diligently.

With a record number of ministers working in this regime, the justification of their high number has been on the results they have achieved.

A lot of the Ministers achieved different successes in their respective portfolois, however, we at Pulse Ghana, chronicled 4 who stood out in 2020.

It must be said, however, that this list is no particular order and doesn't represent the views of all Ghanaians.

1 . Kwasi Amoako-Atta: In December 2019, President Akufo-Addo tagged 2020 as the year of roads in Ghana.

According to him, his government would embark on an aggressive road development across Ghana next year, saying “Next year is the year we will adopt as the year of roads.”

And the man who has led the charge in fulfilment of this mantra has been Kwasi Amoako-Atta, the Minister of Roads and Highways.

Kwasi Amoako-Atta, Minister of Roads and Highway

The government constructed many roads across the country and rehabilitated dilapidated ones as well. This year also saw the opening of two major interchanges as the Obetsebi Lamptey and Pokuase Interchanges were opened to traffic.

Mr. Amoako-Atta, alongside the President also cut sods for different road projects all over the country that will commence in the coming year.

2 . Kwaku Agyeman Manu: One of the Ministers that stood out in 2020 is the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

When the country was ravaged by COVID-19 earlier in the year, the MP for Dormaa West stood at the frontlines and made sure Ghana came up with measures to limit the spread of the virus. It was on this duty that he was diagnosed with the virus in June.

Also, the Minister was in charge of executing President Akufo-Addo's 'Agenda 111' which is to construct 111 district hospitals across the country.

Kwaku Agyeman Manu

3 . Dr. Matthew Opoku-Prempeh: The New Patriotic Party (NPP) government was faced with a big decision earlier in the year in relation to allowing students return to school to write the WASSCE and BECE examinations.

The Ministry of Education took the firm decision to allow the students return to school and adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols and complete their examinations. Led by Dr. Opoku-Prempeh, the government succeeded in ensuring the students were safe while completing their papers.

Education Minister, Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Also, the results of the maiden 'Free SHS' batch in the WASSCE showed the hard work the Manhyia South MP and his team put in the flagship policy.

4 . Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye: The outgoing Member of Parliament for Ledzokuku made a mark in 2020. Though he was appointed as a Deputy Minister of Health just this year, Dr. Okoe-Boye excelled in his role as deputy to Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

When the Minister went down with COVID-19, Dr. Okoe-Boye held the forte excellently well by explaining most of government's interventions on the pandemic.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye

He was also the 'face' of the government on everything coronavirus in Ghana.