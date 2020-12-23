Indeed, the President's favorable image transcends the sub-region and the African continent.

President Akufo-Addo re-affirmed this stature this year by grabbing world headlines with some of his speeches at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

As the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the Ghanaian President has been at the forefront of resolving conflicts in the sub-region.

We, therefore, took a look at 4 headline-grabbing quotes that endeared our President to the world this year.

1 . At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the President periodically addressed Ghanaians on government's initiatives to get the virus under control. In one of these addresses, President Akufo-Addo said: "We know how to bring the economy back to life. What we do not know is how to bring people back to life"

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization acknowledged the powerful message by Ghana’s President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, thanking him for his words to the world for a healthier, safer and fairer world.

Akufo-Addo quote

Professor and chair of Global Public Health at The University of Edinburgh Devi Sridhar quoted the president’s tweet with literally what can be termed ‘Nana Addo to the world. Hashtag leadership’.

2 . The NPP-led administration was accused of relaxing the COVID-19 measures in order to plan for the 2020 general elections. In a response, President Akufo-Addo famously said: "I'm mindful of the next generation and not the next elections."

Akufo-Addo quote 1

3 . President Akufo-Addo addressed a virtual General Assembly session of the United Nations this year where he made a case for a free and fair elections in Ghana. He said: "It is a matter of great pride to me that, in spite of the difficulties in conducting an election during a pandemic, I am able to state that all Ghanaians are agreed that we have to work together to ensure that the 4 elections will be transparent, free, fair, safe and credible."

NPP to acclaim Akufo-Addo as presidential candidate for Election 2020

4 . The President and his party fought for a narrow victory in the just ended general elections. The campaign had some fierce exchanges between the Nana Addo and his main rival John Mahama. In one of those subliminals, the President said: "Mahama campaign nu ato nsuo mu".