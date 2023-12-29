Pulse Picks: 6 major fire outbreaks in 2023

This generates much discussion centering on rumors relating to politics, sabotage, misfortune, and religious differences.

In August 2023, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) responded to 3,819 fire outbreaks from January 1 to July 31, 2023, as compared to 3,678 recorded around the same period in 2022.

This shows an approximately 3.8 percent increase in fire outbreaks in the country.

In January Ghana recorded 827 fires, February 728, March 622, April 506, May 428, June 337, and July 371.

Fire guts boy's dormitory of Business SHS injuring one

Fire has gutted the boy's dormitory block of the Business Senior High School in the Sagnerigu municipality in the Northern region injuring one person.

The incident according to reports happened on Thursday at dawn affecting one student who was in the room at the time of the fire as school was already closed and many students had left for the Easter break.

ADO 2 Baba Hudu, Northern Regional PRO of the Ghana National Fire Service, said that the timely intervention of firefighters prevented the fire from spreading to other rooms.

Wooden structures burnt at CMB

Fire gutted about 350 wooden structures at CMB behind Kantamanto in Accra, destroying shops and goods worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

It took four pumps from the Accra City, Circle, Ministries fire stations and the GNFS headquarters substation to subdue the fire.

The destroyed shops were being used for both commercial and domestic purposes, and their contents, including ovens, LPG cylinders, deep freezers, bags of flour and beans were all destroyed.

Fire guts SIMMS SHS boys' dormitory

Students of Simms Senior High School at Fawoade in the Kwabre East municipality of Ashanti Region have been displaced following a fire that swept through the boys' dormitory block.

The sad incident occurred around 11 am, Friday, October 13 when students were in class.

No casualty was, therefore, reported but 3 out of the four rooms on the top floor of the one-storey dormitory block burnt.

Several items belonging to the students were lost to the fire.

Each room is said to accommodate 42 students.

The timely intervention of firefighters from the Mamponteng Fire Station prevented the fire from extending to adjoining structures.

Fire guts Kejetia market

Kejetia Market in Kumasi caught fire on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, destroying property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Eyewitnesses said most of the big stores and stalls at the busy central market in the Ashanti regional capital had been consumed by the raging fire.

Firefighters have been on the scene trying to douse the blaze, which started around 5 pm.

Officials are yet to establish the cause of the fire. Traders who witnessed the incident stood helpless and some wailed as their goods were consumed by the fire.

Fire guts several shops at CMB

Fire has gutted several shops at CMB, behind Kantamanto in Accra, destroying goods worth millions of Ghana cedis.

The cause of the fire which started around 5:00 am on Sunday is currently unknown. Firefighters from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were quickly dispatched to the scene, but the fire had already spread to several shops before they arrived.

Makola Shopping Mall burnt

Fire gutted over 200 shops and makeshift structures at the Makola Shopping Mall in Accra, forcing authorities to temporarily close down the Mall to enhance proper assessment of the situation.

The fire started at around 11:00 pm last night, Friday, October 20, 2023, and was brought under control within four and half hours by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service. It is however not clear what caused the fire.

