He cited the mass withdrawal of students with low CGPA at UG and a lecturer’s public concern about poor performance among seemingly high-achieving students.
Quality of education declining in Ghana — Kumbungu MP raises alarm
The standard of basic education continues to decline in the country, the Kumbungu Member of Parliament, Professor Hamza Adam, has said.
Prof. Hamza Adam indicated that “On October 6, 2023, the University of Ghana (UG) announced the mass withdrawal of students with a CGPA below 1.00 in the Colleges of Basic and Applied Sciences, Education, and Humanities, effective the 2023–2024 academic year. Again, a lecturer at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) not long ago publicly complained about the prevalence of poor performance among students with excellent grades in their WAEC results."
The MP, who doubles as a lecturer, speaking on the floor of Parliament, said "Mr. Speaker, even as a lecturer, I have also experienced situations where very bad scripts have been spotted among students who entered the university with very good results. Other stakeholders, including civil society organisations, heads of schools, and academics, among others, have expressed similar sentiments regarding the dwindling of quality education in Ghana. To this end, it is critical that stakeholders attention be drawn to such a fatal canker in order to find a lasting solution to it before the situation gets out of hand."
He said governmental support for education professionals can further perform some magic and turnovers, adding that there is a need for the government to create an environment that encourages educational professionals to work diligently and contribute effectively to the improvement of the education sector.
