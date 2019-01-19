In a statement, Rawlings, who governed Ghana between 1992 to 2001, said: " I am equally moved by a strongly worded letter by US Congressman Henry Johnson seeking Secretary Mike Pompeo's support for Suale's death."

READ MORE: Anas told to get his undercover agents to find Ahmed’s killers

The ex-president further said the death of Suale was "largely because one man's recklessly unmasked an investigative reporter and issued threats of violence."

He further said Suale's killing cannot be allowed to end up like other unresolved murders.

Suale was a member of Tiger Eye Private Investigations, run by renowned Ghanaian journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He was killed at Madina in Accra on Wednesday evening while driving home. He was shot twice in the chest and once in his neck.

READ MORE: US to consider travel and banking sanctions against Kennedy Agyapong over murdered journalist

Many have blamed the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, for his death after he published his photos and asked that he should be assaulted.

But the MP has denied being behind the killing saying he is 'irrelevant' to his life.