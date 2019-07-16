The Graphic Online reports that Sgt. Atsu Sekey was shot severally near the Tema Community 22 junction.

The victim was reportedly heading home from work when he was attacked by the suspected armed robbers.

He was reportedly hit by the driver of an unregistered Toyota Corolla who was driving in the wrong lane.

Sgt. Atsu has since been admitted at the Tema General Hospital after narrowly escaping death, but suffered a broken arm.

The report further claims that no less than 16 pellets were removed from his body.

“He was saved by his instinct...he jumped behind a truck and that saved him,” a security source is quoted as saying.

“The driver hit Sgt. Sekey whilst maneuvering in the wrong lane and failed to stop. This led to a hot chase and after Sgt. Sekey caught up.

“After he caught up with the car in a dead end and got down, the guy managed to turn and rush on the rider with the car and started shooting. It was likely a second person in the car who did the shooting,” the source added, as quoted by Graphic Online.