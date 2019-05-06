The exercise was held at the Asylum Down Presbyterian Church and the free-health screening is the ninth in series for the constituents.

The beneficiaries were offered free medication and educated on the importance of living healthy lifestyles.

Services rendered included general health checks, malaria tests, eyes tests and provision of spectacles, blood sugar level tests, cervical tests, prescriptions, counseling and pharmaceutical services.

According to the MP, "This was in line with my vision of ensuring that my constituents have access to quality healthcare irrespective of their economic situations."

She also expressed her sincere gratitude to the Medical Women Association of Ghana, and all volunteers who contributed to the success of the event.