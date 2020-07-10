According to the office of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder, he will suspend all visits by dignitaries.

The decision which is aimed at protecting staff and potential visitors will be reviewed after two weeks,” a statement from his office read.

The statement, however, did not mention if a case has been detected in the office or otherwise.

It added: “The former President once again urges all Ghanaians to be mindful of their personal discipline and care as we work to combat the disease. He calls on all to wear their masks, maintain appropriate social distancing, cough etiquette and general hygiene protocols.

“Members of the general public who wish to urgently contact the office can do so through email – office@presidentrawlings.com, kobbyandoh@gmail.com.”