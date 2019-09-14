Mugabe will be given a state funeral today (Saturday) with a dozen African leaders expected to pay tribute to a man lauded as a colonial-era liberation hero.

The delegation led by Mr Rawlings includes; the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu; a nephew of the late Sally Mugabe, Mr. Queesy Ninsin-Imbeah; and officials of the Foreign Ministry.

Mugabe died at the age of 95 on September 6, 2019 in Singapore after governing the Southern African country for 37 years.

Mugabe ended white-minority rule in what was then Rhodesia and gave more access to education and public health to the poor black majority.

He was ousted from power in a military coup in November 2017, ending his three-decade reign.