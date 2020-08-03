Prof. Ahwoi in his latest book, “Working with Rawlings”, had accused the former president of being vicious towards the late Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He also gave an account of how late Professor John Evan Atta Mills almost resigned as president due to some actions by the NDC founder.

But reacting to some of the assertions by the former Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Rawlings noted that although he was tired of engaging in a banter to defend his past actions he would deal with allegations by Prof Ahwoi.

“Much as I find it tiring and tedious to be engaging in self defence when I have given my all, all these years, I will soon deal with the callous agenda of bile by the likes of Kwamena Ahwoi, who are desperately seeking control of the NDC party.

“The NDC could, should and has survived on the authority of the word but if care is not taken, it will collapse and drown as has been happening, on the word of those in authority,” Rawlings noted in his post.

Check his post below