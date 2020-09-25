She said President Akufo-Addo has implemented many social intervention policies to improve the lives of all Ghanaians.

The First Lady said this when she addressed some residents and traditional leaders in in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency.

She went ahead to engage with market women at Chantan and Anyaa, before gracing a durbar held in her honour by the traditional leaders in the constituency.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo donates to Anyaa Sowutuom Municipal Clinic

“President Akufo-Addo continues to work to fulfill all his promises to the people of Ghana, through the many social intervention policies he has implemented including Free SHS, 1 Constituency 1 Ambulance, 1D1F and strengthening of the NHIS, all of which have largely benefited women and deserves another four years to work for Ghanaian women,” Mrs. Akufo-Addo said.

The First Lady also touted some projects she has championed to support government’s efforts towards women and children.

She cited the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital and Mother and Baby Care Unit at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, which were constructed through the Rebecca Foundation.

She noted that her foundation has also partnered with the National Board for Small Scale Industries to empower young girls and mothers by training them to acquire some skills.

Mrs. Akufo-Addo further donated blankets, thermometer guns, bed sheets, nose masks and sanitizers to the Anyaa Sowutuom Municipal Clinic.