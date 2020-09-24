He said Africa and the rest of the world will be proud of Ghana after the parliamentary and presidential elections on December 7.

The President said this in a recorded video delivered at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Each member state and observer state submitted a pre-recorded video at the UN General Assembly, which was held at the UN headquarters, New York, United States.

ECOWAS Chair President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

"At the end of the elections, we shall be proud of ourselves, Africa will have good cause to be proud of us, and the rest of the world will find lessons to learn from us,” Akufo-Addo said.

The President also called on the world body to restructure its global financing architecture to benefit developing countries in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the United Nations to support efforts by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to resolve the political crisis in Mali.

"It is incumbent on the UN and, indeed, all Member States to lend their support to the efforts being made by ECOWAS to restore normalcy to Mali, and help us defeat the scourge of terrorism,” Akufo-Addo, who is ECOWAS Chair, added.