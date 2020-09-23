The nurses and midwives started the strike on Monday, September 21, 2020 in protest of their conditions of service.

The GRNMA, which comprises of the Physician Assistants (PAs) and Anaesthetists (CRAs), subsequently withdrew their services.

However, after three days of walking out, the group has finally suspended its nationwide strike.

READ ALSO: Labour Commission secures injunction to stop nurses’ strike

President of GRNMA, Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo, said they called off the strike after officially receiving a court injunction restraining all members from withdrawing their services.

The injunction was secured by the National Labour Commission (NLC) last Friday, but the nurses went ahead to embark on the strike, saying they hadn’t been served.

Speaking at a press conference today, though, Mrs. Ofori-Ampofo said they have now received the restraining order and are, therefore, suspending the strike.

“Yesterday, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, around 4:30 pm, we received notice from the head office administrator that a court bailiff had formally and properly come to the office to serve the injunction on the GRMA and its associates,” she said.

“Because of our respect for the court, we have decided to suspend our strike action with effect from Thursday, September 24, 2020, at 8 am pending the outcome of our negotiations.”

The GRNMA is made up of more than 82,000 nurses and midwives in the country.