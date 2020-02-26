According to the Ministry, repair works are currently ongoing to ensure that the power cuts seize by the first week of March 2020.

This was disclosed by the Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Power, William Owuraku Aidoo, during an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

He explained that the situation was caused by works on the gas pipeline from Nigeria which supplies power to Ghana.

William Owuraku Aidoo

“This is going to be for just a few more days, and we will come to normal... It is not as people have been saying that 'dumsor' is back and we've gone back to the bad old days again, no,” Mr. Aidoo said.

“This is work that needed to be done to ensure the integrity of the pipeline and gas supply to our generators…We apologise for the inconvenience... the engineers are working.”

Many communities across the country have been facing unannounced interruption of their power supply.

Accra and Kumasi have been hit the hardest, with some areas experiencing power cuts between six and eight hours daily.

The Deputy Energy Minister said a back-up arrangement to minimize the effect of the power cuts hit a snag after some power plants expected to generate about 400 megawatts went off.

He was, however, quick to add that progress has been made and the recent power outages will end in a few days.

“The plants that have gone down that I have enumerated amounts to well over 300, almost 400 megawatts, so that is what has caused this problem but like I said, this is going to be for a few more days and we will come back to normalcy,” Mr. Aidoo added.