According to the aggrieved residents, it’s better to have a timetable for the power rationing if ‘dumsor’ is back.

Many communities across the country have been facing unannounced interruption of their power supply.

Several parts of the country have been hit by Dumsor

Accra and Kumasi have been hit the hardest, with some areas experiencing power cuts between six and eight hours daily.

This has led to several complaints against Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), who have in turn blamed Gridco for the situation.

“This is the same way dumsor started in Mahama’s administration so I’m convinced dumsor is back,” an angry tailor in Kumasi told Utimate FM.

“All that I need now is a time table so I can plan my life. I’m tired of ECG’s lies and blame game on Gridco.”

Meanwhile, other residents in Kumasi have also called for a load-shedding so that they can plan ahead.