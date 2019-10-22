He said the power outages that plagued the erstwhile NDC administration is a thing of the past.

Speaking in an interview with Lawyer Ohene Djan on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Kingdom FM 107.7, Pius Enam Hadzide said,“ Let me say that events that led to previous governments experiencing a prolonged outage of power, popularly known as Dumsor will never ever be witnessed in this country,” he said.

“There is enough stock for the generation stations to provide the electricity we need in Ghana.

”According to the Minister, the transmission lines in the country are interconnected to the extent that “disruptions in one transmission line has ripple effects on other lines”.

Pius Hardzide

“Under his Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, they [Ghanaians are] going to enjoy an uninterrupted supply of power because we understand that power is key for the development of this country,” he stated.

He said there are a lot of other intervention projects that the Government of Ghana is embarking on to ensure that industry and domestic users of electricity are connected 24/7.