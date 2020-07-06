According to the Archbishop, many Christian leaders are not content with the one hour directive by President Akufo-Addo in order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The leaders of the various Christian groups are of the view that the time allocated for church services needs to be reconsidered since religious groups and for that matter, churches have abided by all regulations and safety protocols laid down by the government,” he said.

Archbishop Naameh who is the Local Ordinary of the Tamale Archdiocese observed that people who are used to having worship for three or four hours were finding it difficult to adjust to the one hour that the President also prescribed in the set of the COVID-19 directives.

Members of the clergy at the Jubilee house

“We don’t dispute the logic behind one hour. We understand that the more you waste time together in a big gathering, the greater the risk that people may get infected,” he said.

The Ghanaian Archbishop added, “But honestly if we have proved that we can observe all other safety measures, including church fumigation, wearing of masks, hand sanitization and avoiding all manner of physical interactions, I think we can comfortably conduct our services within a little more than an hour. An hour and a half is all we ask for.”