Nketia, who is popularly known as General Mosquito said the relief packages announced by the president to cushion Ghanaians during the coronavirus fight should include energy costs.

General Mosquito further called on the President to do more and help alleviate the sufferings of the average Ghanaian.

“We expect costs of data, fuel and electricity to be reduced too…,” he said.

He further lamented that the interventions will not get to the target people.

“Who are those classified as needy and poor to be fed in these times? The packages would be announced in the name of the poor but may end up in wrong pockets…,” he said.

The President announced that Ghanaians will not be paying water bills for the next three months (April, May and June) 2020.

He also announced various packages for the Health workers which included free transportation for them as well as paying of 50% bonuses in addition to the salary.