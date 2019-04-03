It said this will ensure that all the students that failed massively in 2018 will be able to re-write the exams.

In a directive to the General Legal Council, the Parliamentary Select Committee stated that it “is of the view that the remarking fee of GHC3, 000.00 charged by the GLC to remark one paper is high and may deny students with legitimate basis to request for remarking implores the GLC to reduce the remarking fee and consider re-opening the period for remaking to allow the candidates who wrote the 2017/2018 Examinations to exercise that right.”

This is part of recommendations of the Constitutional Legal and Parliamentary Affairs committee which handled the petition of the law students.

Students of the Ghana School of Law in March this year petitioned the Speaker of Parliament, Professor Aaron Michael Oquaye, to set up a committee of enquiry to investigate the recent high rate of failure among students of the school.

According to the recent results released by the Independent Examinations Committee of the General Legal Council, out of 525 students who sat for the Law exams, only 64 passed in all the papers.

Two hundred and eighty-four students were asked to repeat and rewrite all the 10 courses of programmes they registered, while 177 others who were referred in various papers will have to resit those papers.