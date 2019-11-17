The National House of Chiefs in a statement on Thursday called on Ghanaians to vote "NO" in the referendum.

However, a statement from the Okyenhene said "due process" was not followed in communicating the decision of the House of Chiefs to Ghanaians.

He added that the statement issued by the President of the National House of Chiefs does not reflect the position of traditional chiefs in Ghana.

He said “the Standing Committee of the National House of Chiefs has no record of deliberations on the matter.”

He added: “The Committee of the Whole House has not been informed or met on the matter in question. The Leadership of the various Regional House of Chiefs have not been informed or consulted."

“The public should expect from Nananom [National House of Chiefs] in the coming days, a communiqué on this critical national issue in line with established consultative processes,” the statement added.

Currently, Article 55/3 of the Constitution prevents political parties from participating in district-level elections.

The referendum seeks to amend Article 55/3 to make the election partisan.