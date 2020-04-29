The increase means that 121 new cases have been confirmed since last Sunday when the country had 1,550 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

1,461 of the infected persons are said to be doing well and responding to treatment while six of them are "moderately to critically ill".

The number of recoveries from the illness has also risen to 188.

The Ghana Health Service announced the new figures on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at a press briefing in Accra.

The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of cases in the country with 1,433 positive tests followed by the Ashanti Region which has 84 cases and the Eastern Region which has 57 cases.

The Upper East Region has 18 cases, the Oti Region and Central Region has 17 cases respectively, the Northern Region has 13 cases, Volta Region has 11 cases, Western Region has nine cases, the Upper West Region has eight cases, the North East Region has two cases and the Western North Region has one case.

The Savannah, Bono, Ahafo, and Bono East Regions have not recorded any cases.