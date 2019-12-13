The Police urged the public to desist from acts like accepting free rides from people they do not know.

Delivering a message to Ghanaians ahead of the yuletide, the Police said night travels should also be avoided.

Meanwhile, drivers have also been warned to desist from driving when drunk and also avoid overloading the buses.

"…avoid night journey, avoid over loading, over speeding, be on seat belt while driving, no stopping on lonely roads, avoid giving free rides to strangers, don’t drink and drive,” the Police said.

The Police Service further disclosed that it has deployed 15,000 personnel in Accra to maintain law and order and to tackle criminals.

This is in line with ‘Operation Father Christmas’, a codename for the service’s activities to combat crime during the Christmas festivities.