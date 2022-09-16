RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Emmanuel Tornyi

New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart, Charles Bissue has stated that it will be a crime to release the sexual encounters of the Chinese national Aisha Huang, nicknamed 'galamsey queen' with 'big men' in the country.

Earlier, the Editor of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako disclosed that Aisha Huang has a series of recorded sex videos with Ghanaian officials.

Kweku Baako said Aisha Huang has a relationship with big men in the country.

Speaking on Joy Newsfile, Kweku Baako revealed that Aisha Huang uses sex videos to blackmail the big men in the country.

He disclosed that Aisha Huang was detained three times during the tenure National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He indicated that the galamsey queen always manages to have herself released because she's "powerful".

"This particular Chinese woman [Aisha Huang], I have it on record, was arrested three times during the previous administration, three times she was released, a very powerful woman who operates more within the Ashanti Region, especially Kumasi.

"She's got connections, from my checks, also in this administration. She appears to be a very smooth operative. She's built a network across the political divide, her agents placed in state institutions; and she's able to riggle herself out of danger or trouble anytime she's touched," Kweku Baako noted.

But Charles Bissue who was the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining said releasing the alleged sex tapes will be a crime.

He said "Whatever sex video she has with people, were they with underage children? No, he answered while adding that it might be "consensual" and that "she in the first place videoing that is a crime… whatever sex that happened the person was not raped."

Meanwhile, a total of 164 suspected illegal miners have been arrested by a military anti-galamsey taskforce.

The illegal miners include foreigners from Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, who were busted in a special operation by the military at Anyinam and Mampong in the Eastern Region.

The galamseyers arrested include five alleged prostitutes who were sent to Accra in three Ghana Armed Forces buses on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

