Releasing sex videos of Aisha Huang with 'big men' is a crime — Charles Bissue

Kweku Baako said Aisha Huang has a relationship with big men in the country.

Speaking on Joy Newsfile, Kweku Baako revealed that Aisha Huang uses sex videos to blackmail the big men in the country.

He disclosed that Aisha Huang was detained three times during the tenure National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration.

He indicated that the galamsey queen always manages to have herself released because she's "powerful".

"This particular Chinese woman [Aisha Huang], I have it on record, was arrested three times during the previous administration, three times she was released, a very powerful woman who operates more within the Ashanti Region, especially Kumasi.

"She's got connections, from my checks, also in this administration. She appears to be a very smooth operative. She's built a network across the political divide, her agents placed in state institutions; and she's able to riggle herself out of danger or trouble anytime she's touched," Kweku Baako noted.

But Charles Bissue who was the former Secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining said releasing the alleged sex tapes will be a crime.

He said "Whatever sex video she has with people, were they with underage children? No, he answered while adding that it might be "consensual" and that "she in the first place videoing that is a crime… whatever sex that happened the person was not raped."

Meanwhile, a total of 164 suspected illegal miners have been arrested by a military anti-galamsey taskforce.

The illegal miners include foreigners from Nigeria, Mali, Niger, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, who were busted in a special operation by the military at Anyinam and Mampong in the Eastern Region.