Remove taxes on sanitary pads — CSOs to gov't

There are now intensified calls to remove taxes on sanitary pads to make them more affordable for all.

The CSOs said sanitary products are highly taxed making it expensive for most women and girls to afford them.

The National Coordinator Ghana CSOs Platform on SDGs, Levlyn Konadu Levlyn said: "Sanitary products are currently enlisted on chapter 96 of the Harmonised System, and that attracts a 32.5 percent tax on imported sanitary pads, which is made up of 20 percent import duty and 12.5 percent in Value Added Tax."

The CSOs called on the Ministry of Finance and the government to reclassify sanitary products as 'essential social goods' which is zero-rated.