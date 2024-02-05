According to the annual study, 64% of the Ghanaians are facing significant financial stress.
Report reveals 64% of Ghanaians are suffering financial stress
A study by Old Mutual Financial Services Monitor (OMFSM) has highlighted 64% of financial stress among the working population in Ghana, especially in lower-income groups.
Recommended articles
The findings underscore disparities, revealing elevated stress levels among individuals with lower incomes thus earning below GH¢3,000 per month, and those engaged in the informal sector.
Furthermore, 55% of survey participants reported incomes below pre-2022 or pre-recession levels.
The study revealed that 44% depend on a single source of income, while 24% engage in multiple income streams as PolyJobbers, a trend particularly prevalent among those earning GH¢3,000 or more.
Despite the significance of retirement planning, less than a quarter prioritize it as a savings goal.
Only 37% have initiated savings for retirement, and confidence in retirement provision is low, scoring 5.8 out of 10.
The research highlights a low adoption of formal retirement products, with only 20% holding a pension/provident fund through an employer.
Furthermore, 88% lack life cover, considering it a non-immediate priority and too expensive.
Regarding employee benefits, 28% of formal sector workers lack them, and among those who have them, medical/health insurance (28%) and pension/provident fund (20%) are the most common.
A noteworthy finding is that 54% of respondents own a business, primarily self-financed from business funds or personal savings.
The data also indicated a preference for debt avoidance, with only 11% seeking funding from financial services companies.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh