Parliament had expressed concerns over the limited time available for adequate preparation and proposed the earliest date in January as a more convenient option.
Reporting date still remains December 4 for first-year SHS freshmen – GES reaffirms
The Ghana Education Service (GES) stands firm on the reopening date of December 4, 2023, for first-year students in Senior High Schools (SHS), maintaining its position despite calls from Parliament to consider rescheduling to the first week of January.
The suggestion aimed to alleviate potential inconveniences for students, parents, and other stakeholders involved.
In response to Parliament's proposal, the GES stated on Saturday, December 2, reaffirming its commitment to the original reopening date, the statement emphasized that schools were expected to commence registration and orientation for students from December 4, 2023.
The GES further clarified that, according to the academic calendar, there would be a Christmas break starting on December 21, 2023, with academic activities set to resume on January 3, 2024, continuing until March 5, 2024.
“It is the expectation of management that schools begin registration and orientation of students from the 4th of December 2023.”
While acknowledging stakeholders' collaboration and support in the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) process, the GES urged students who had yet to complete their self-placement to do so promptly.
“Management urges all students yet to do their Self-placement to do so as quickly as practicable."
“We appreciate all stakeholders for collaborating and supporting the CSSPS process to this point. We continue to ask for your patience to ensure the academic calendar for SHS is implemented without hitches to get back to the pre-COVID academic calendar.”
