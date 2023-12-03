Reporting date still remains December 4 for first-year SHS freshmen – GES reaffirms

The suggestion aimed to alleviate potential inconveniences for students, parents, and other stakeholders involved.

In response to Parliament's proposal, the GES stated on Saturday, December 2, reaffirming its commitment to the original reopening date, the statement emphasized that schools were expected to commence registration and orientation for students from December 4, 2023.

The GES further clarified that, according to the academic calendar, there would be a Christmas break starting on December 21, 2023, with academic activities set to resume on January 3, 2024, continuing until March 5, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is the expectation of management that schools begin registration and orientation of students from the 4th of December 2023.”

While acknowledging stakeholders' collaboration and support in the Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) process, the GES urged students who had yet to complete their self-placement to do so promptly.

“Management urges all students yet to do their Self-placement to do so as quickly as practicable."