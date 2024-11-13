Reprint new ballot papers without Akua Donkor’s image – LPG’s Kofi Akpaloo to EC

The LPG’s request comes barely 24 hours after the EC announced the resumption of printing presidential ballot papers, which had been temporarily halted following the passing of Madam Akua Donkor.

At an Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, EC Chairperson Jean Mensah disclosed that the commission had rejected the nomination of GFP’s new presidential candidate, Mr. Philip Appiah Kubi, affectionately known as Roman Fada, due to his failure to meet the required qualifications.

The EC clarified that positions on the ballot would remain unchanged despite this disqualification, citing Sub-Regulation 5 of Regulation 10 of C.I. 127, which pertains to the withdrawal of parliamentary candidates. Consequently, the Commission has decided to keep the existing ballot positions for all candidates.

Pulse Ghana

However, Akpaloo questioned the EC’s approach to handling votes cast for the GFP’s Donkor, warning that “it sets the tone for post-election confusion.” He argued, “If the GFP’s new candidate had qualified, definitely we’re going to print new ballot papers. We’re not going to say that it’s going to cost us money. So now that his party did not qualify, then you have to take their party from the ballot.”