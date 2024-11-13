Reprint new ballot papers without Akua Donkor’s image – LPG’s Kofi Akpaloo to EC

Akpaloo made this appeal during a press conference on Wednesday, 13 November 2024, arguing that “the inclusion of the late Akua Donkor’s image on the presidential ballot paper for the 7 December elections would compromise the election.” He further noted that the situation leaves the Electoral Commission (EC) vulnerable to future legal challenges, referencing the recent parliamentary conflict over the declaration of four vacant seats.
Percival Kofi Akpaloo, the Presidential Candidate of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), has called for the reprinting of all presidential ballot papers to remove the image of the late flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor.
The LPG’s request comes barely 24 hours after the EC announced the resumption of printing presidential ballot papers, which had been temporarily halted following the passing of Madam Akua Donkor.
At an Interparty Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Tuesday, 12 November 2024, EC Chairperson Jean Mensah disclosed that the commission had rejected the nomination of GFP’s new presidential candidate, Mr. Philip Appiah Kubi, affectionately known as Roman Fada, due to his failure to meet the required qualifications.
The EC clarified that positions on the ballot would remain unchanged despite this disqualification, citing Sub-Regulation 5 of Regulation 10 of C.I. 127, which pertains to the withdrawal of parliamentary candidates. Consequently, the Commission has decided to keep the existing ballot positions for all candidates.
However, Akpaloo questioned the EC’s approach to handling votes cast for the GFP’s Donkor, warning that “it sets the tone for post-election confusion.” He argued, “If the GFP’s new candidate had qualified, definitely we’re going to print new ballot papers. We’re not going to say that it’s going to cost us money. So now that his party did not qualify, then you have to take their party from the ballot.”
It remains to be seen if the Electoral Commission will change its position and yield to Akpaloo's request with 24 days to the elections scheduled for December 7.