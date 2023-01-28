Reshuffling astute political leaders like Haruna doesn’t come cheap – Gyampo says

In a discussion on TV3 Key Point, Saturday, January 28, he said “the audacity to look into the face of astute and accomplished political leaders and to tell them that we have had enough of you, we are reshuffling you doesn’t come cheap. If for nothing at all, the current regime has shown that it is difficult, the president finds it too difficult to look into the face of very top people, very accomplished people, and to tell them that we are reshuffling you.

“This is very difficult, unprecedented in the political history of Ghana to look into the face of accomplished politicians like Haruna Iddrisu that we are reshuffling you even though we have gotten to midstream, it shows a certain confidence, boldness, and audacity that doesn’t come cheap.

“It tells you that in future there is hope, this practice of keeping people in office even when they can be described as nonperforming assets will one day give way.”

Following the changes made to the Minority Leadership, the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Johnson Asiedu Nketia, in explaining the reasons for the changes made to the leadership of the Minority in Parliament, said the key topics that come up for debates lately center on the economy, energy, and infrastructure.

The NDC on Tuesday in parliament replaced the current Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, with the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam.