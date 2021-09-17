In an Extraordinary Summit held in Accra, the sub-region bloc held that travel bans should be placed on the leaders of the military that successfully ousted President Alpha Conde through a coup.
Return Guinea to constitutional rule within 6 months – ECOWAS instructs Guinea military
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has ordered the military in Guinea to return the country to democratic rule within six months.
ECOWAS called on the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations, and other multilateral and bilateral partners to support the implementation of these sanctions.
The summit took into consideration a report by the high-level Mission dispatched to the Republic of Guinea on 10 September 2021.
The West Africa regional bloc also stressed that no member of the CNRD be allowed to contest in the presidential election if Guinea is returned to democratic rule.
The members of the junta, who are under the banner of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD), also had their financial assets frozen, according to ECOWAS’ communique issued after the Extraordinary Summit held in Accra on Thursday.
ECOWAS had already suspended Guinea on September 8 for the coup d'etat. In the meeting chaired by ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, it has been agreed that a mediator will be sent to Mali to resolve the conflict.
Speaking to the press after the meeting, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said the bloc has yet to name the mediator who will be heading to Mali and details of their mission.
Hours after the coup, ECOWAS chair issued a stern statement which read in part: "ECOWAS demands respect for the physical safety of the President of the Republic, Professor Alpha Condé, and his immediate and unconditional release, as well as that of all arrested persons. ECOWAS also demands a return to constitutional order or pain of sanctions.”
