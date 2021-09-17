Return Guinea to constitutional rule within 6 months – ECOWAS instructs Guinea military

ECOWAS called on the African Union, the European Union, the United Nations, and other multilateral and bilateral partners to support the implementation of these sanctions.

The summit took into consideration a report by the high-level Mission dispatched to the Republic of Guinea on 10 September 2021.

The West Africa regional bloc also stressed that no member of the CNRD be allowed to contest in the presidential election if Guinea is returned to democratic rule.

The members of the junta, who are under the banner of the National Committee for Reconciliation and Development (CNRD), also had their financial assets frozen, according to ECOWAS’ communique issued after the Extraordinary Summit held in Accra on Thursday.

BusinessInsider USA Images

ECOWAS had already suspended Guinea on September 8 for the coup d'etat. In the meeting chaired by ECOWAS Chairman, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of Ghana, it has been agreed that a mediator will be sent to Mali to resolve the conflict.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Burkinabe Foreign Minister Alpha Barry said the bloc has yet to name the mediator who will be heading to Mali and details of their mission.