During the church’s 31st night service, the man of God revealed that in 2020 two colours - blue and red should prevail in everything his congregants do.

“For your major celebrations which are coming, weddings, wedding anniversaries, birthday, business anniversary celebrations, any celebration of any kind,” Rev. Ankrah instructed his church members to use these two colours, which coincidentally are also the colours of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We are talking about all shades of blue and all shades of red,” he emphasized.

According to the preacher, for a favorable year and atmosphere, every member of the church was urged to make the colours (blue and red) the theme for everything in 2020.

Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah sup[ported his direction with biblical connotations. “When you look at the building of the tabernacle and the temple, just as God was interested in the number 20, God was also very particular about the colours of the temple. The colours of the temple and the colour for 2020 are blue and red,” the General Overseer stated.

He also added that, the secondary colour, purple, which a combination of the primary colours red and blue will be used by God as well.