He observed that, with hard work and determination, the country will get better in the next 12 months.

The President said this in his New Year message to Ghanaians, insisting 2020 promises to be a good year.

“2020 promises to be a good one, because there is a growing sense of confidence that, with hard work and determination, Ghana will make it, and, collectively, we will secure our futures,” Nana Addo said.

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The President also called on Ghanaians to put up their best behavior before, during and after this year’s general elections.

He said Ghanaians owe it a duty to conduct the upcoming election in a way that is free, fair and transparent.

“This year is another year in our democratic journey. We will hold, in December, the 8th general election in the history of the 4th Republic,” he noted.

“We all have a duty to conduct ourselves in such a manner that we have a free, fair and transparent election that will enable the Ghanaian people choose, in peace and serenity, the person and persons who will manage their affairs on their behalf.”

President Akufo-Addo added: “I am confident that, yet again, Ghanaians will rise to the occasion, and reinforce the status of Ghana as a beacon of democracy on the continent.”