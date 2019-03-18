They claim the media reports are false and that the man of God has neither been arrested.

Rev. Owusu Bempah, in a radio interview last month, alleged that former President John Dramani Mahama and some NDC members are planning to assassinate President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Dr. Bawumia, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong, Chairman Wontumi and himself.

This allegation led to the calls by some Ghanaians for the invitation of Owusu Bempah to assist the CID in investigations.

It has been reported by a section of the media that the CID has invited Rev. Owusu Bempah to appear before them on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1pm for interrogation for his claims.

However, in a rebuttal, the Glorious Word Power Ministry has denied the reports with a statement.

CHECK OUT THE STATEMENT BELOW

Our attention has been drawn to some media publications in circulation that, the chosen servant of God, Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has been invited by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service for interrogations.

We wish to categorically state here that, the publication is totally false; Apostle Dr. Isaac Owusu Bempah has neither been invited by the CID nor arrested.

We therefore advice the general public against this false publication.