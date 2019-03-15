The 'controversial' pastor was reportedly in search of late afternoon political talk show host Salifu Maase alias Mugabe.

According to MyNewsGh.com, Rev. Bempah stormed the station with heavily built men who were wielding guns.

The online news portal claims a witness confirmed to them that one of the gunmen said: "When he arrived at the premises he threatened to shoot anyone who would distract him. Where is Mugabe? He thinks he is powerful eh?".

The gun wielding men are believed to have come for Mugabe Maase because he has been criticizing the controversial pastor for some days over his revelations that former president Mahama was allegedly planning to kill some top officials of government including Vice President Mahamadu Bawumia.

Yesterday, former President John Mahama issued a statement rebuking the recent utterances of Owusu Bempah.

"It is disgraceful that someone who claims to be a prophet of God would readily agree to be used to broadcast lies emanating from a vivid imagination instead of preaching the word of God. Never in the entire account of the bible has there been any anointed prophet of God who only praises a king and turns a blind eye to the evils committed in his reign", the statement said.