Revealed: TB Joshua underwent stroke treatment in Turkey 2 months ago

The untimely demise of famous Nigerian prophet, TB Joshua has shocked the world, especially the Christian fraternity.
Even though the cause of death of the Nigerian televangelist is not yet known officially, an online Nigerian newspaper, The Cable, claims the respected preacher of the gospel who passed on Saturday, June 5, 2021, suffered a stroke two months ago, and was sent to Turkey for treatment.
Pulse.com.gh cannot independently confirm this claim.
Meanwhile, an official statement from his church, the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) said Mr. Joshua spent his last days in the service of God and left behind a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s kingdom.
Close sources say he died not long after he had finished a programme at his church in Lagos.
The Church in its statement via their official social media handles, said, “God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for… Prophet TB Joshua leaves a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn.”
