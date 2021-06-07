Meet pretty Ghanaian female lawyer called to the bar of England & Wales on 24th birthday

Deladem whose birthday fell on May 27, 2021, took to her personal Twitter handle, @delademdzotsi to announce the enviable feat.

She posted three photos of herself while wearing her robe and wig, with a lot of excitement and fulfillment written all over her face.

“27.05.21. Called to the Bar of England & Wales on my 24th birthday. I’m a qualified barrister, guys,” Deladem Dzotsi captioned the beautiful photos.

Her post announcing the achievement attracted a lot of reactions with many people congratulating her.

She then returned to the page to express surprise at the amount of reaction and love her post has occasioned, and then further expressed gratitude to her followers for the show of love.

“So overwhelmed at the response and kind comments, I wish I could respond to every single one but thank you all so much!!!” Deladem said.