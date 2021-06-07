“Don’t let me regret this marriage ooo!” – Bride warns groom at wedding venue (video)

She added that if the groom dares break her heart, he will see the crazy side of her.

The Nigerian couple was holding their white wedding when the hilarious episode occurred during the event.

The groom himself could be seen bursting out laughing as the entire venue was sent into a frenzy.

The bride is also seen holding a bouquet which she points at the groom while issuing the warning.

“You see this marriage you and I are doing today? Don’t let me regret it, or you will see the crazy side of me,” the bride warned in pidgin English while laughing.