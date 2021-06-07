RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Don’t let me regret this marriage ooo!” – Bride warns groom at wedding venue (video)

Andreas Kamasah

Guests, family and friends at a recent wedding could not help but burst into laughter uncontrollably as an apprehensive bride warned her groom not to make her regret the decision to tie the knot with him.

In a video circulating online, the beautiful bride is seen asking her groom to hold his ears, which he did, before she issued the stern warning.

She added that if the groom dares break her heart, he will see the crazy side of her.

The Nigerian couple was holding their white wedding when the hilarious episode occurred during the event.

The groom himself could be seen bursting out laughing as the entire venue was sent into a frenzy.

The bride is also seen holding a bouquet which she points at the groom while issuing the warning.

“You see this marriage you and I are doing today? Don’t let me regret it, or you will see the crazy side of me,” the bride warned in pidgin English while laughing.

