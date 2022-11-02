Review free SHS and Agenda 111 – Stephen Adei to gov't

Despite the numerous advantages of the free SHS policy, the already worsened economy is being stretched by the policy because the government has to allocate about GH¢7.5billion every year to the programme.

Professor Adei believes the policies after reviewing in view of the economic hardships facing will help the country.

He said issues of feeding and accommodation affecting the implementation of the programme should be addressed to ensure its success.

In an interview on TV3, Prof Adei said "We have to review some of the flagship projects, for example, should we do all the agenda 111 when you are under a serious crisis? I think that there must be a dispassionate review.

"Even calling on parents to say that, look, Free SHS, you have free books, free this and but people must pay for their children's food at this moment. Why? Because only half of them are benefiting from the food. so why is this discriminatory."